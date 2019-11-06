S. Korea to Check All Airbus Helicopters Following Fatal Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to conduct a special safety check on all other helicopters purchased from Airbus following a recent fatal crash involving one of the choppers in the East Sea.The safety checks and related issues were discussed during a joint meeting between related ministries, including the Interior and Safety Ministry, the National Fire Agency, and the Korea Coast Guard, and experts from the private sector.A total of 39 Airbus helicopters currently operated in the country will be subject to the safety check at the instruction of President Moon Jae-in, including 17 from the National Fire Agency. The other 22 choppers are privately-owned, including ones run by Korea Aerospace Industries.The safety checks will also determine whether the operators of the choppers are abiding by guidelines regarding their operation, maintenance, and repair as well as pilot fatigue.A National Fire Agency helicopter manufactured by Airbus plunged into the East Sea last Thursday after taking off from the Dokdo islets.