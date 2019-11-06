S. Korea Spends over 30 Trln Won on Medical Costs for Elderly in 2018

The amount of state insurance-covered medical costs spent on the elderly in South Korea has surpassed 30 trillion won for the first time.The finding was announced on Wednesday as part of a joint statistical booklet released by the National Health Insurance Service and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.According to the two organizations, a total of 77-trillion and 910-point-four billion won were paid for health insurance-covered medical treatment in 2018, including both the amounts paid by patients and the National Health Insurance Service. It marked an increase of 10-point-one percent from a year earlier.Of them, 31-point-eight trillion won, or more than 40 percent, were paid for those aged 65 or older.The figure was nearly double the amount spent in 2011 and 12-point-four percent higher than 2017.