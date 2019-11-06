LKP Head Proposes Launching Consultation Body on Integrating Conservatives

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition party has proposed launching discussions on forming an alliance with conservative political parties.Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn called a special press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday and proposed the creation of a consultation body with other right-wing political groups.Hwang said that through consultations, the partner parties will decide on key issues such as the values they will jointly pursue and when and how to form an alliance.He added that they will try to reflect public opinion in every process.Claiming that the public is calling for judgment on what he dubbed the "self-righteousness" and "arrogance" of the Moon Jae-in administration, Hwang noted that integration among conservatives is essential to winning the upcoming general elections.