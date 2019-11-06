Prosecution to Open Fresh Prove into 2014 Sewol Ferry Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean state prosecutors are opening a new investigation into a tragic ferry sinking in 2014 that killed over 300 people, including many high school students.The prosecution on Wednesday said it will form a special investigative unit to look into the Sewol disaster.The fresh probe was ordered by Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl. The ad-hoc investigative unit that will lead the case is expected to be in place within the week with the aim of probing various unanswered suspicions surrounding the tragedy with fresh eyes, based on what has been already disclosed through investigations by special state-initiated committees.The Sewol ferry went down in waters off the country's southwestern coast on April 16, 2014, claiming a total of 304 lives. Among the casualties, 261 were students and teachers from Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, who were on a field trip to Jeju Island.