Tokyo Calls GSOMIA, Japan's Export Curbs on S. Korea Two Different Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has reiterated that it will not accept Seoul’s demand to backtrack trade restrictions first in order to keep their bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact in place.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga asserted during a regular media briefing Wednesday that the two are separate issues of different dimensions in response to questions on the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) and Japan’s export curbs on South Korea.Suga argued the trade restrictions are a "necessary improvement" to properly carry out his country’s export management. He claimed the South Korean government’s decision to end GSOMIA is a result of misjudgment on the security environment in the region and demanded Seoul act wisely on the issue.