US Envoy for N. Korea to Visit Russia to Discuss N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert will visit Moscow this week to discuss efforts to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Lambert will visit the Russian capital from Wednesday through Saturday and also attend the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference during his stay.A department spokesperson said that Lambert will meet with Russian officials to discuss efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.The nuclear nonproliferation conference, hosted by Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies every two to three years, has served as a chance for the United States and North Korea to sound out each other's positions.Lambert's attendance prompts speculation of a possible meeting between the two nations as North Korean Foreign Ministry official Jo Chol-su will also attend the conference.