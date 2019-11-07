S. Korea's Top Nuke Envoy to Visit Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy will depart for Moscow on Thursday to meet with his Russian counterpart and attend a nuclear nonproliferation conference.According to the Foreign Ministry, Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet with Igor Morgulov on Friday.The two sides are expected to discuss the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula and possible next steps after working-level nuclear negotiations in Sweden between the U.S. and North Korea collapsed last month.Lee is also expected to participate in the three-day Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday and could have talks with officials from the U.S. and North Korea.U.S. top envoy Mark Lambert and North Korean Foreign Ministry official Jo Chol-su will attend the conference as well.The so-called Track one-point-five discussions have served as a semi-official opportunity for the U.S. and North Korea to sound out each other's positions at times of high tension.