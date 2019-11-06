Son Heung-min Sets European Soccer Korean Scoring Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has broken the record for most European league goals by a Korean player.Son scored his sixth and seventh goal of the season in the second half of a 4-0 rout of Red Star Belgrade in a Group B Champions League match at Red Star Stadium in Belgrade.Son's goals were the 122nd and 123rd of his European career, breaking Cha Bum-kun's decades-old record of 121 for most European goals by a South Korean player.Son tied Cha's record on October 23, also in a match against Red Star Belgrade.