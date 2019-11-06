DP Floor Leader Calls LKP Chief's Proposal on Integrating Conservative Forces 'Absurd'

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has denounced the head of the main opposition party for proposing an alliance with other conservative political parties.DP floor leader Lee In-young said at a party policy coordinating meeting on Thursday that the proposal, made by Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, is unilateral and "absurd."Lee expressed regret over Hwang’s proposal, saying the move is designed to evade criticism about LKP efforts to recruit former Army commander Park Chan-ju, who faced criminal investigation back in 2017 for mistreating soldiers assigned to his residence.Earlier on Wednesday in a special press conference, Hwang claimed that the public is calling for judgment on what he dubbed the "self-righteousness" and "arrogance" of the Moon Jae-in administration,Hwang proposed the creation of a consultation body with other conservative political groups, saying that such an integration is essential to winning the upcoming general elections in April.