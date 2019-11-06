Source: US Demands S. Korea Pay $5 Bln for Upkeep of US Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unites States is said to have demanded South Korea pay five times more than it pays now to maintain the cost of troops and military activities on the Korean Peninsula.According to a diplomatic source on Thursday, Washington demanded five billion dollars from Seoul for next year during Special Measures Agreement(SMA) renewal negotiations.The source said that in two previous rounds of SMA talks, the U.S. has extensively explained that it’s making various contributions to South Korea's defense as part of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy, and wants Seoul to pay for some of those contributions given the nation's economic growth.Despite the increase for peninsular defense, however, observers say that the U.S. is unlikely to call on South Korea to contribute to U.S. military operating costs in Guam or Hawaii.South Korea, for its part, has maintained that defense costs should be shared in a reasonable and fair manner.