Gov't to Abolish Elite High Schools to Level Playing Field

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will turn most of the nation's elite high schools into regular schools in about five years.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced the drastic change on Thursday.When the policy is put into effect in the spring semester of 2025, prestigious autonomous private high schools, foreign-language and international high schools cannot recruit students outside of their districts through a rigorous selection process.The goal is to level the playing field for students in Korea's highly competitive college admissions environment.The elite school system has been criticized by some for admitting too many students of privileged economic and social background, and further boosting their competitiveness in the pursuit of higher education.