Bid for Unified Conservative Bloc Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After months of dilly-dallying, conservative parties have begun a more serious attempt to coalesce under one roof ahead of next year's general elections. A day after the leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party called for a unified conservative bloc, lawmakers receptive to the plan within the Bareunmirae Party launched a preparatory body to break away from the party.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn has proposed creating a consultative body to form a unified conservative bloc.At a press conference on Wednesday, Hwang said discussions on the integration of conservative forces should not be delayed considering the general elections in April next year.He proposed establishing a consultative body to discuss details of the integration, citing a fringe group within minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) led by former BP chief Rep. Yoo Seong-min, the far-right Our Republican Party, which supports ousted former President Park Geun-hye, and conservative civic groups as targets of the integration.Hwang said he has had meaningful discussions with almost all those who “uphold free democracy,” and that doors are open for collective leadership in case of conservative coalescence.Regarding the proposal, Yoo said that he is willing to merge with the LKP if the main opposition accepts the outcome of Park's impeachment, follows the path of reformative conservatism and embraces fundamental reconstruction.Yoo’s fringe group launched a preparatory body on Thursday to create their own new party, which could potentially merge with the LKP.The LKP also formed a working-level group which will be in charge of integration discussions, naming two lawmakers to lead the group.Hurdles to Hwang’s integration plan remain, however, such as an apparent indisposition by the Yoo group and the Our Republican Party to work together.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.