S. Korea, US to Conduct Scaled-Back Air Training in Mid-Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct in mid-November a scaled-back training exercise in lieu of the larger Vigilant Ace annual exercise in an effort to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.Officials in Seoul said on Thursday that air forces from the two countries are expected to conduct their own air drills and then mobilize dozens of aircraft in a combined exercise to test combat readiness.Launched in 2015 and held annually until the allies suspended it last year, the Vigilant Ace exercise saw the participation of a large fleet of South Korean and U.S. aircraft.Pyongyang, which strongly objects to the allies' joint drills as it considers them to be a rehearsal for invasion, called the upcoming joint exercise a "declaration of confrontation," adding its patience was "running thin."The Pentagon, in response, said that Seoul and Washington do not scale or conduct joint exercises based on Pyongyang's reactions.