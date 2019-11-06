Yoon: US Demanded Fivefold Increase in Seoul's Defense Contribution

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in South Korea's financial contribution to stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.Parliamentary foreign affairs committee chair Yoon Sang-hyun told KBS on Thursday that he asked James DeHart, the U.S. chief negotiator on the matter, a day before whether Washington is asking for four-point-seven billion dollars or five-point-five trillion won for next year's Special Measures Agreement(SMA).According to Yoon, DeHart said that the amount sounded about right.Under the current one-year SMA set to expire on December 31, Seoul agrees to pay one-point-04 trillion won this year, an increase of eight-point-two percent from 960 billion won last year.Yoon added that DeHart, who is visiting Seoul this week, said that aside from stationing the troops on the peninsula, it is costing the U.S. a lot of money to defend areas surrounding the peninsula.Noting he told DeHart that Seoul cannot accept Washington's demand, Yoon said he plans to meet with the U.S. envoy before the allies hold another round of negotiations in three to four weeks' time.The Donald Trump administration has long demanded South Korea pay more for the U.S. troop presence, while Seoul has highlighted that cost-sharing should be done within "reasonable and fair" grounds.