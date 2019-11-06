Economy KOSPI Inches up Thursday 0.01%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up on Thursday, gaining point-14 point, or point-01 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-144-point-29.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing three-point-53 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 666-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-159-point-three won.