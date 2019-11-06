S. Korea Repatriates 2 N. Korean Murder Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says the South Korean military captured two North Korean murder suspects near the maritime border last week and has now repatriated them to the North.The minister told the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday about the fugitives, who allegedly murdered 16 people, including their skipper and other sailors.While informing lawmakers about the repatriation through the inter-Korean truce village Thursday afternoon, Kim explained that authorities interrogated the suspects and concluded they killed their fellow seamen during fishing operations.After arresting the North Koreans who crossed the inter-Korean border on Saturday, Seoul earlier this week notified Pyongyang that they had the fugitives in custody.Following the alleged murders, the two North Koreans returned to the North but decided to cross the eastern inter-Korean sea border after their accomplice was arrested by the North Korean authorities.