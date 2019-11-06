Toll Booth Workers Intensify Protests over Working Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

Toll booth workers in South Korea have occupied the offices of the ruling party chief and the land minister to raise their voice for better working conditions.According to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), 20 people staged rallies on Thursday inside the offices of Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan and Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, located in Sejong City and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, respectively.Toll booth workers have been holding protests over the past two months at the headquarters of Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC) in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province. They are demanding the state-run company make them regular employees by directly hiring them and not through subcontractors as it has done so far.Around 80 other tollgate workers were expected to stage a similar rally in front of the presidential office in Seoul later on Thursday.