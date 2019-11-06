Photo : YONHAP News

First-term lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) are urging their senior colleagues to lead by example ahead of the general elections by choosing to run in constituencies that are not traditional strongholds for the conservative party.A statement jointly released by 44 LKP lawmakers on Thursday emphasized “beautiful self-sacrifice” by senior party members and called on them to lay down their vested interests and win key battlefields, including Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area.They said they were speaking to three-term or more lawmakers, as well as the party leadership and those considered strong presidential candidates.They said they are also ready to sacrifice themselves if necessary and vowed not to defect even if they are not nominated to run in the general elections set for April 2020.