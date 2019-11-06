S. Korean Nuke Envoy Leaves for Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon departed for Moscow on Thursday for talks with his Russian counterpart.Lee will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Friday to discuss cooperation for substantive progress on denuclearization and establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two last met in early September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.During his stay, Lee will also attend the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference hosted by Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies.Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American affairs bureau at North Korea's foreign ministry, is set to attend as well, leading to speculation of a possible inter-Korean meeting.A North Korea-U.S. contact may also take place as U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert is known to be going to the conference.Washington and Pyongyang held working-level nuclear negotiations in Sweden last month but made little progress. The two sides have not yet set a date for follow-up talks.Japan and China are also believed to have sent officials in charge of the North Korea nuclear issue to Moscow.