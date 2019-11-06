Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. Defense Department official says ending a military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan will only benefit China and North Korea.U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver expressed his views on the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) in an interview with NHK released on Thursday.NHK said that Schriver argued that if Seoul terminates the three-year-long deal later this month, it will significantly weaken the trilateral alliance involving the U.S.Schriver added that South Korea still has time to reconsider the decision not to renew GSOMIA and that Washington wants to persuade Seoul to keep it in place.When asked about Seoul’s stance that the three countries will still be able to share military information without GSOMIA, the official claimed that it will be inefficient for Japan to receive information via the U.S.