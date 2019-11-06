S. Korea's Unification Minister to Visit the US This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul is expected to travel to the U.S. on November 17th.A ministry official said Thursday that the annual Korea Global Forum for Peace hosted by the ministry will be held in the U.S. this month and as is customary, the minister will deliver a keynote speech.The official said that Kim may have other schedules while in the U.S. but that they have not been finalized.It will be the minister's first visit to America since he assumed his current post in April. The trip comes as inter-Korean economic cooperation is being put to the test as North Korea threatens to remove South Korean-built tourist facilities from its Mount Geumgang resort.Former Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon attended the forum in Washington in November of last year where he met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed efforts to denuclearize North Korea.