Moon to Hold Anti-corruption Meeting Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a meeting Friday on government anti-corruption efforts.The presidential office said the meeting is set to start at 2.p.m., with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl taking part.The meeting will be Moon and Yoon's first face-to-face since the prosecution launched extensive investigations into alleged improprieties involving Cho Kuk, the former justice minister, and his family.Attendees at Friday's meeting will reportedly discuss measures to prevent special treatment for former judges and prosecutors and also address unfairness in hiring and other areas.There is speculation that Moon may issue a message regarding prosecutorial reform in the meeting.The gathering was originally scheduled for earlier, but was delayed due to the death of the president's mother.