S. Korea to Hold Event Next Month to Mark Operational Deployment of F-35A Stealth Jets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reportedly plans to hold a ceremony next month to mark the operational deployment of its F-35A stealth fighter jets.A government source in Seoul said on Friday that South Korea has so far brought in ten of the jets this year, with three more set to arrive by the end of the year. The official added the government is mulling an event next month to mark the operational deployment of the F-35As.The South Korean military has reportedly deliberated on the right timing of the event in consideration of North Korea's criticism of Seoul's possession of the advanced aircraft.Air Force Chief of Staff General Won In-chul said last month during a parliamentary audit that he believes the event should be held when the country secures the minimum operational capability with the new aircraft, adding the Air Force plans to hold the event within this year.The Air Force said that eight pilots and 90 mechanics for the F-35As have completed training in the U.S., and four pilots and about 100 mechanics are receiving training in-country.