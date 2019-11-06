S. Korea, Japan to Hold Second Round of WTO Talks on Trade Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold a second round of talks later this month at the World Trade Organization(WTO) regarding a dispute over Japanese export restrictions.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday that the two nations will hold a second round of talks on November 19 at WTO headquarters in Geneva to resolve the ongoing trade row.The ministry said its official, Chung Hae-kwan, will sit down for the discussion with his Japanese counterpart Junichiro Kuroda, adding that South Korea will do all it can to quickly resolve Japan's export restrictions.In September, South Korea filed a complaint with the world trade body arguing that Japan's export curbs on three high-tech materials to South Korea -- introduced July 4 -- are inconsistent with its obligations under various WTO agreements.Nations in a trade conflict are mandated to launch bilateral discussions within 30 days of a related complaint being filed under WTO rules.