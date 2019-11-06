First Ice in Seoul Spotted Friday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Morning temperatures were at their lowest of the season on Friday, and the first ice was reported in Seoul and surrounding areas.Friday marks "Ipdong," or the onset of winter, and is the 19th of 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian lunisolar calendar.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the first ice was reported in Seoul, Suwon, Daejeon and Hongseong on Friday morning while the first frost was spotted in Cheongju, Jeonju, Gwangju and Daegu.Compared to previous years, the first ice in Seoul was observed about nine days later than average.Morning lows in the inter-Korean border cities of Paju and Cheorwon reached minus five and minus four-point-four Celsius, respectively, while Seoul reached one-point-one.