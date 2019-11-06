Fmr. President Chun Filmed Golfing Despite Claims of Alzheimer's Disease

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan was filmed playing golf in Gangwon Province, raising doubts about claims that he cannot appear at a libel trial due to poor health.Lim Han-sol, vice chief of the minor opposition Justice Party, revealed a video clip of Chun seemingly in good health on Thursday despite claims by his lawyer that he is suffering from degenerative Alzheimer's disease.Lim can be seen in the clip approaching the former president on a golf course and pressing him about the Gwangju Uprising, a 1980 pro-democracy movement that was brutally shut down by military forces using lethal force.Chun in the video denied involvement, claiming that he was not in a position to give the order to shoot.Hundreds were killed in the southwestern city of Gwangju in May 1980 when the military conducted a bloody crackdown on demonstrators protesting against then de facto leader Chun, who took power in a military coup a year earlier.Chun was accused of libel in early 2018 after he called a priest who said he personally witnessed helicopters firing at protesters "Satan wearing a mask."Chun has excused himself from appearing in person for related court proceedings, citing Alzheimer's disease, but has on more than one occasion been observed playing golf without apparent discomfort.