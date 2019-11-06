Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Mongolian Chief Justice Partially Acknowledges Sexual Harassment Allegations

Write: 2019-11-08 11:55:52Update: 2019-11-08 13:45:25

Mongolian Chief Justice Partially Acknowledges Sexual Harassment Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief justice of Mongolia's Constitutional Court has partially acknowledged allegations that he sexually harassed a South Korean flight attendant on a Korean Air flight late last month.

Incheon Police sent the case to the prosecution on Friday with a recommendation to indict without detention. 

A police official said on Thursday that Dorj Odbayar partially acknowledged the allegations during a second round of questioning the same day.

The Mongolian judge allegedly groped the buttocks of the female flight attendant on a flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon on October 31.

Odbayar reportedly said that while he doesn’t remember the incident due to alcohol, the harassment may have occurred if the victim is making such claims.

Odbayar is currently barred from leaving South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick