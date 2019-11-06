Major Umbrella Labor Group to Protest against Gov't Labor Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella labor group plans to stage a massive rally in Seoul on Saturday in protest of the Moon Jae-in government's key labor policies.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said Thursday that the anti-labor policy protest will be part of an annual rally honoring Jeon Tae-il, who self-immolated himself 49 years ago to protest harsh labor conditions in the country.The umbrella group expects up to 100-thousand members to participate in Saturday's rally.The KCTU is calling for labor laws not to be changed for the worse, a protection of basic labor rights, a reduction in the use of non-regular workers, and an acceleration of conglomerate reforms.The group is expected to announce a plan to stage a general strike should the National Assembly push ahead with revising the Labor Standards Act to extend flextime from three to six months to minimize side effects from the 52-hour workweek policy.The government and employers want to extend the flextime to give more flexibility to certain industries vulnerable to seasonal demand risks, while labor insists that the extension will only exacerbate overwork.