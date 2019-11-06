Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.33%
Write: 2019-11-08 15:48:06 / Update: 2019-11-08 15:55:34
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-06 points, or point-33 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-137-point-23.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing one-point-55 points, or point-23 percent, to close at 664-point-60.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-157-point-five won.
