S. Korea, China Agree to Slash Fishing Quota in EEZ in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have agreed to reduce their annual fishing quotas in each other’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ) next year.According to the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the two countries hammered out the agreement during annual fisheries negotiations held in Shanghai for five days through Friday.Under the deal, neither country will be allowed to seize more than 56-thousand-750 tons of fish in the other’s EEZ next year. The new quota is a thousand tons less than this year's and marks the first time in three years the two countries have slashed the fishing quota in their EEZs.They also agreed to cut the number of fishing boats operating in each other’s EEZ by 50 to one-thousand-450 each.