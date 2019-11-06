S. Korea Sends Back N. Korean Boat Carrying 2 Murder Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

A fishing boat captured in South Korea while carrying two North Korean murder suspects has also been sent back across the inter-Korean border, following the earlier deportation of the two North Koreans this week.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said that it handed over the boat to the North Korean authorities on Friday afternoon.The boat, known to weigh 17 tons, crossed the de-facto maritime border, the Northern Limit Line, in the East Sea last Saturday with the pair of North Koreans on board, who were suspected of fleeing to the South after killing 16 fellow North Korean crew members while fishing for squid in Russian waters.They were known to have expressed an intent to defect to the South, but Seoul authorities repatriated them on Thursday partly due to concerns over the safety threat they could pose to South Koreans.