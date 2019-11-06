Seoul's FM: No Coordination Made on Proposals over Joint Fund with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign minister says National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang did not coordinate with the South Korean government in advance regarding his recent proposal to create a joint fund with Tokyo to compensate the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remark while answering related questions during a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, noting the speaker’s proposal has an element that is not included in the government’s proposal.In a lecture at Waseda University in Tokyo on Tuesday, Moon proposed that companies and citizens of the two countries voluntarily create a fund to resolve the dispute over wartime forced labor. In early June, the South Korean government came up with a similar proposal, but the joint fund it proposed involves only companies, not citizens.Kang said, however, that much of the two proposals overlap, adding that Seoul and Tokyo are continuously discussing various options to resolve the issue.