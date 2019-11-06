Galaxy Fold Immediately Sells Out Online in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone sold out in online stores in China shortly after its launch on Friday.Jingdong.com, a major Chinese e-commerce site, said the Galaxy Fold sold out in just two seconds.Samsung also said through its sina.com Chinese blog account that the complete stock sold out in just five minutes.The Korean tech giant rolled out the Galaxy Fold in online and offline stores in China at 10 a.m. at a cost of 15-thousand-999 yuan or about two-point-six million won.Twenty-thousand units of the 4G model were reportedly supplied.