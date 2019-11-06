Scores of S. Korean Military Officers Promoted to Generals, Including 3 Women

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has carried out a biannual promotion of top uniformed officers.Five two-star generals, 21 one-star generals and 77 colonels were promoted by a single rank on Friday.Among them, Kang Sun-young has become the country’s first woman to move up to a major general position. With the promotion, she has been assigned to the Army’s Aviation Operations Command, making her the first South Korean woman to spearhead the command.Two other women were also promoted to the rank of brigadier general, including Kim Joo-hee, who has become the first female intelligence officer in the country's history to join the ranks of generals.