More Cabs, Trains to Run in Seoul on College Entrance Exam Day

Seoul City will implement special public transportation measures on the college entrance examination day.On November 14th, morning rush hour subway operations will be extended from 6 to 10 a.m., compared to 7 to 9 a.m. on normal days, while more trains will run throughout the day.Downtown buses will service more frequently between 6 to 8:10 a.m. while 16-thousand private cabs will additionally hit the roads in the morning hours.Over 800 vehicles will be on standby near subway stations, bus stops and other key locations to help transport students to their test sites.If students request, they can get a ride for free.Students with physical disabilities will have priority in taxi reservations. They can place a call on the day of the test and also reserve for a ride home later.On the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test, the Seoul city government will also have municipal and public firm employees report to work one hour late at 10 a.m. to reduce traffic congestion.