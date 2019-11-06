S. Korea's Police to Enhance Investigations into Dark Web

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police will strengthen investigations into the dark web, an area of the internet often used to distribute child pornography and illegal sex videos.The Korean National Policy Agency (KNPA) said on Sunday that only six investigators at the national policy agency have been in charge of the investigation, but it will instruct cyber investigation divisions at regional police agencies across the nation to actively engage in the probes of the dark web.A police official said that the KNPA will send a related order to local police agencies this week, adding it will also expand cooperation with investigation authorities of the United States, Britain and other countries.The dark web, often used by criminals to trade firearms, narcotics, counterfeit money and other contraband, can only be accessed through special software for anonymity.A daily average of about 13-thousand South Koreans reportedly access the dark web since September.