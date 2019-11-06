President Moon to Hold Dialogue with Citizens Next Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold an open dialogue session with ordinary people next week.The presidential office said on Sunday that President Moon will have a candid discussion with a panel of 300 citizens from 8 p.m. on November 19.The dialogue will be aired live for 100 minutes by local broadcaster MBC.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement that any Korean citizen may participate in the dialogue and ask any questions to the president, adding interested citizens may apply at the homepage of MBC.The live question-and-answer session will be held in a town hall meeting format, which would be the first since a similar meeting held in May with KBS.