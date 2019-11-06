Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Debris of Crashed Chopper Found, Search for Missing People Under Way

Write: 2019-11-10 14:37:56Update: 2019-11-10 14:48:11

Debris of Crashed Chopper Found, Search for Missing People Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

Search and rescue workers on Sunday found debris of a helicopter that crashed in the waters of the East Sea last month.

A pan-government team supporting the search operation said that four items, including a window of the ill-fated chopper, were retrieved on Sunday morning two to five kilometers away from a location where the fuselage was found.

On October 31, a rescue helicopter carrying seven people crashed into the East Sea shortly after taking off from Dokdo. Three bodies, including those belonging to a co-pilot and mechanic, have now been recovered.

The search for the four remaining missing passengers continued on Sunday, mobilizing 15 vessels and six aircrafts, as well as a remotely operated vehicle.
List

Editor's Pick