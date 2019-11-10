Prosecution to Indict Former Justice Minister's Wife Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will indict Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, on Monday as her detention period is set to expire.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office decided to indict Chung on some ten charges, including violations of the capital market law. The prosecution plans to continue probes into other allegations against Chung after sending the case to trial.It would be the second indictment of Chung after the prosecution indicted the Dongyang University professor without detention on September sixth on charges of forging a university presidential citation to aid her daughter's admittance to medical school.A second hearing for the related trial is set for Friday.Chung was detained last month on eleven charges, including obstruction of business, forgery, embezzlement and destruction of evidence.