Transport of Exam Papers for College Entrance Test Begins

South Korea's annual college entrance exam has begun to be distributed three days ahead of the test date.The Education Ministry said Monday that College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) question and answer sheets will be transported to all 86 districts across the nation.The question and answer sheets will then be moved to about 12-hundred test sites by Wednesday, a day before CSAT is administered the following day.About 400 people will be responsible for transporting the test papers, with police guarding the transport vehicles.A total of 548-thousand-764 people will take the test this year.