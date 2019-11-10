Defamation Trial of Ex-President Chun Set for Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A trial in the ongoing libel suit against former President Chun Doo-hwan is set for Monday in Gwangju.The Gwangju District Court will hold the eighth hearing of the defamation trial at 2 p.m., with four witnesses from Chun's side set to testify.Chun was accused of libel in early 2018 after he called a priest who said he personally witnessed helicopters firing at protesters during the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising "Satan wearing a mask."Chun has excused himself from appearing in person for related court proceedings citing Alzheimer's disease, but has on more than one occasion been observed playing golf without apparent discomfort.Recently, Chun was filmed golfing in Gangwon Province, prompting strong criticism by civic groups that Chun is avoiding appearing at court under false pretenses.