S. Korea's Exports Fall Nearly 21% in First Ten Days of November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports dropped 20-point-eight percent in the first ten days of November amid the prolonged slump in the semiconductor industry.According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's exports stood at eleven-point-nine billion dollars in the cited period, compared with 15 billion dollars in the same period last year.The customs service, however, said that considering the number of working days was fewer by one day than last year, exports fell by nine-point-five percent.By product, exports of semiconductors and ships plunged 33-point-three percent and 64-point-four percent, respectively. Shipments of petroleum products declined about 27 percent.