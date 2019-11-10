National Assembly Committee Starts Reviewing 2020 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's budget committee on Monday began deliberating next year's 513-point-five trillion won national budget proposal.The committee should complete its review before November 29 when the plan is scheduled to receive final approval.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) aims to secure the full amount the government is asking for, which is nine-point-three percent more than last year and the largest budget ever requested.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), however, has vowed to cut 14-point-five trillion won from the plan.The LKP is expected to be particularly focused on truncating funds related to North Korea, job creation and social welfare.A subcommittee meeting on Monday morning, however, adjourned after just 20 minutes as rival parties argued over recent remarks by budget committee head Kim Jae-won.The LKP lawmaker claimed that he heard a taxi driver say that DP chief Lee Hae-chan will die in two years.