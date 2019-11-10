RSV Cases on the Rise in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have called for caution following a sharp rise in the number of patients infected with respiratory syncytial virus(RSV), a virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that the number of inpatients with RSV has been steadily rising over the past four weeks, with 278 confirmed cases two weeks ago.RSV infections are common from October to March, with infants, children and the elderly most vulnerable to the virus.According to the KCDC, children age six and under accounted for roughly 95 percent of total RSV cases reported in the past four weeks. Around 34 percent of those cases involved infants under one.The KCDC urged facilities that deal with infants such as daycare centers to exercise extra caution to prevent RSV infection during the winter season.RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and wheezing.