Annual Japanese Foreign Ministry Report Claims S. Korea Acknowledged Tokyo's Stance on 'Sex Slave' Term

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims in an annual report that South Korea’s government acceded to Tokyo’s position that the term “sex slaves” must not be used when referring to the so-called comfort women issue.The ministry’s 2019 Diplomatic Bluebook, a report on Japan's foreign policy and activities released last month, says "the expression of sex slaves contradicts the facts” and should thus not be used.The report added that South Korea confirmed this position and did not mention the term when it concluded a bilateral deal in December 2015 seeking to settle the wartime sexual slavery issue during the Park Geun-hye administration.In its previous Diplomatic Bluebook, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it would continuously explain that “comfort women” were not slaves and that it would respond to the use of such terminology.The 2018 report, however, did not mention Seoul’s view on the matter.The claim is expected to spark controversy as it makes it appear that South Korea’s government accepted Japan’s stance that women were not forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War Two.