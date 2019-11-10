Justice Ministry to Present Additional Prosecutorial Reform Measures Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has vowed to secure effective ordinances aimed at reforming the prosecution's investigative practices and to strengthen state oversight of the investigative agency by next month.According to the presidential office on Monday, Vice Justice Minister Kim O-su reported such plans to President Moon Jae-in following a session of the inter-agency anti-corruption council on Friday.Kim briefed the president on the ministry's completion of previously-announced prosecutorial reform measures at the end of last month, which include scaling down the agency's special investigative units and prohibiting the disclosure of key facts about investigations.The vice justice minister pledged to further reorganize the agency, strengthen its criminal investigation and trial units and reinforce his ministry's prosecutorial inspection by December.Friday's briefing comes after Moon ordered Kim to seek ways to enhance the effectiveness of prosecutorial inspection in mid-October.