Former Conservative Lawmaker Lee Jasmine Joins Justice Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Former conservative lawmaker Lee Jasmine has joined the minor progressive Justice Party.In a ceremony on Monday marking her reaffiliation, Lee, a Philippine-born naturalized Korean citizen, vowed to do all she can to guarantee the universal rights of migrants in South Korea.Lee said she decided to join the Justice Party because it speaks and acts on behalf of the vulnerable.Attending the ceremony, Justice Party chairperson Sim Sang-jung stressed the need to revise related laws so that migrants are recognized and treated as partners instead of strangers.The Justice Party named Lee the head of a special party committee on the human rights of migrants.