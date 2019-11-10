Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.61%
Write: 2019-11-11 15:51:35 / Update: 2019-11-11 15:51:50
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 13-point-14 points, or point-61 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-124-point-09.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-23 points, or point-49 percent, to close at 661-point-37.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-166-point-eight won.
Editor's Pick