S. Korea Proclaims Principles on AI Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has come up with guidelines on the creation and use of artificial intelligence(AI) focused on the protection of human dignity.The basic principles of user-centered intelligence information services that was announced by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) on Monday are meant to apply to every constituent of the nation living in the AI era, including the government, companies, and users.Under the principles, intelligence information services should be provided and used in a way that guarantees basic freedom and rights and protects human dignity.Companies are required to provide sufficient explanations to users on services that can significantly affect them and develop and apply algorithms that minimize discrimination against those at a social and economic disadvantage.To draw more public attention to the issue, the KCC plans to host an international conference in Seoul in December under the theme of “AI for Trust.”