S. Korea's Civic Group Campaigns Against Japan's Rising Sun Flag

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean civic group has produced a YouTube video calling for a ban on the use of Japan’s imperial-era "Rising Sun" flag during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, likening it to the Nazi flag.The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea or VANK, said on Monday that the Rising Sun Flag, like the swastika, is a symbol of imperialism and will once again hurt the people of Asia if fluttered during the Tokyo Games.The video also urges the viewers to join its public-awareness campaign by informing Holocaust memorials across the world of the truth of the Rising Sun flag and asking online shopping malls to stop selling products featuring the Japanese military flag.VANK plans to release the video’s English version soon.The move comes as the Japanese government claims that using the flag during the upcoming Olympics would pose no problems.